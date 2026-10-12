Release Rs 5,110 crore central funds without conditions: CM Vijay to PM Modi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the unconditional release of Rs 5,110 crore in central funds pending under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA). Sharing the stage with the Prime Minister at IIT Madras, Vijay highlighted the state’s pending education funds and urged the union government to clear the amount without imposing conditions.

Vijay said his government aims to make TN a $1.5-trillion economy by 2036 by prioritising innovation, investment, and infrastructure, while ensuring that the benefits of the progress reach every district beyond Chennai. He emphasised the role of states in the country’s development, noting that Tamil Nadu has consistently contributed to India’s economic, social and cultural progress. “Strong states make a strong India,” he added.

The CM’s statements came as part of a wider appeal for central support for Tamil Nadu’s education, transport and infrastructure projects, as the PM rolled out and laid foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore across the state on Sunday.

Welcoming the inauguration of the Rs 4,900-crore Chennai Metro Phase II stretch (Poonamallee-Vadapalani), Vijay stressed that growth shall not remain confined to the capital’s corridor. He urged Modi to accord immediate clearance and funding for Chennai Metro Phase III,