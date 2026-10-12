RTI Act @ 21; activists flag huge pendency, lack of transparency in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: As the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, completes 21 years on October 12, activists have raised concerns over delays in disposing of appeals, an alleged lack of transparency in the State Information Commission, and the need to make the appointment of Information Commissioners more inclusive.

The Act, which empowers citizens to access government records and question public authorities, has helped expose irregularities and secure public benefits. However, activists said its effectiveness relied on how seriously officials implemented its provisions.

Speaking to TNIE, RTI trainer A Ramakrishnan alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the law because it exposed corruption.“Ironically, the commission itself lacks transparency. Case lists are not published regularly, orders are delayed by months, and written orders are not always provided. The commission also fails to furnish information sought under the Act or act against officials who deny information, causing mental distress to applicants,” he said.

Highlighting the wider public impact of the law, civic and transportation analyst Dayanand Krishnan cited examples of RTI-based interventions in railway safety, drinking water and infrastructure.