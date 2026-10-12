RTI Act @ 21; activists flag huge pendency, lack of transparency in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: As the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, completes 21 years on October 12, activists have raised concerns over delays in disposing of appeals, an alleged lack of transparency in the State Information Commission, and the need to make the appointment of Information Commissioners more inclusive.
The Act, which empowers citizens to access government records and question public authorities, has helped expose irregularities and secure public benefits. However, activists said its effectiveness relied on how seriously officials implemented its provisions.
Speaking to TNIE, RTI trainer A Ramakrishnan alleged that attempts were being made to weaken the law because it exposed corruption.“Ironically, the commission itself lacks transparency. Case lists are not published regularly, orders are delayed by months, and written orders are not always provided. The commission also fails to furnish information sought under the Act or act against officials who deny information, causing mental distress to applicants,” he said.
Highlighting the wider public impact of the law, civic and transportation analyst Dayanand Krishnan cited examples of RTI-based interventions in railway safety, drinking water and infrastructure.
“RTI data and GIS mapping helped identify elephant danger zones along the TN-Kerala border. Based on our study and suggestions, the Madras High Court directed the installation of thermal cameras and AI-based detection systems. No jumbo deaths have since been reported on the tracks on the TN side,” he said.
He added that RTI findings on E coli contamination in Tambaram helped bring the drinking water issue in Chitlapakkam to the attention of the high court. Information obtained from Southern Railway also helped raise questions about delays in long-pending projects, including Tindivanam-Tiruvannamalai and Chennai-Cuddalore railway lines.
Advocate and health activist C Anandarajan said TN needed to improve implementation of the Act, pointing to around 45,000 cases that he said had been pending for over three years. “TN has largely appointed retired IAS and IPS officers, public prosecutors and judges as members of the commission, but in others states, social activists too are appointed as members,” he said.
He urged the governor to scrutinise the selection process to ensure transparency and prevent procedural lapses.
Another RTI activist, NG Mohan, alleged inconsistencies between orders pronounced during video-conference hearings and the final written orders. “Central funds to create awareness about the RTI Act are allegedly being returned unspent,” he added.