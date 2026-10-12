Subsidised onion sale resumes at PDS shops for Rs 35 per kg in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: Following strong public demand, subsidised retail sale of onions at Rs 35/kg resumed at PDS shops in Madurai on Sunday. Onion prices in the open markets currently stand at around Rs 80/kg.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official from the District Cooperative Department said 126 tonnes of onions were sold through PDS shops in Madurai in September alone, with the entire stock sold out within a day or two.

“Based on the guidelines issued by the State government, procurement of 30 tonnes of onions has been initiated in the current phase. The stock is being distributed to 480 PDS shops serving the Madurai corporation and the municipalities of Melur, Thirumangalam and Usilampatti. Each ration cardholder is eligible to purchase only one kg of onions. Depending on the number of cardholders, each shop has been allocated between 100 kg and 500 kg,” the official said.

He added that another 30 to 40 tonnes of onions would be procured in the second phase and distributed to PDS shops in rural areas of Madurai district, including villages and panchayats.

Speaking to TNIE, M Santhanam, a resident, said the subsidised sale would provide considerable relief to consumers amid rising prices.

“The price of onions in the open market is around Rs 80 per kg, while shallot prices have crossed Rs 100. We are delighted that onions are available at PDS shops for Rs 35 per kg. Lower-middle-class families, in particular, will benefit from the initiative. The fresh supply could also help stabilise open-market prices, especially with Navratri beginning on October 12 and Deepavali falling on November 6,” he said.