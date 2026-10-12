Tamil Nadu constitutes special committee to find possibilities of establishing DCCB in Tiruppur

TIRUPPUR: The state government has constituted a special committee to find possibilities of establishing a new District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) in Tiruppur district.

Sources said, even though 17 years have passed since Tiruppur was formed as a separate district, it still relies on the central cooperative banks located in Coimbatore and Erode districts as a separate administration of the district central cooperative bank, headquartered in Tiruppur, has not yet been established here.

Against this backdrop, G Latha, registrar of cooperative societies, recently constituted a special committee to find possibilities of establishing a new District Central Cooperative Bank (DCCB) in Tiruppur district.

Retired IAS officer Jatindra Nath Swain has been appointed as the chairman of that committee. P Loganathan, managing director of TN urban cooperative banks, has been appointed as the committee coordinator.

Similarly, KVS Kumar, managing director of Erode District Central Cooperative Bank, S Ramakrishnan, managing director of Coimbatore District Central Cooperative Bank, VM Chandrasekar, general manager of Tamil Nadu State Apex Cooperative Bank and Regional Joint Registrars T Prabhu, P Kantharaja, and A Alagiri from the Tiruppur, Erode, and Coimbatore districts have been appointed as committee members.