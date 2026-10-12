Tamil Nadu floats Rs 9-crore tender to give cakes to 62 lakh school students on Children’s Day

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has floated a tender worth Rs 9.27 crore to procure 61.84 lakh packaged cake slices for distribution to students in government and government-aided schools across the state on Children’s Day (November 14). Around 62 lakh students study in these schools.

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has invited bids to supply the cakes, which must be delivered to its operational godowns across the state by November 10. The cakes should have a shelf life of 30 days, said the tender document, which specifies four cake variants — mixed fruit or tutti-frutti, classic vanilla, rich chocolate and butter or milk sponge.

Usually, sweet pongal is given to school students under the noon-meal scheme on special occasions, like the birth anniversaries of former chief ministers CN Annadurai, K Kamaraj, MG Ramachandran and M Karunanidhi. This is reportedly the first time cakes are being procured for the students en masse.

The procurement will be carried out through a two-cover bidding process, with technical eligibility assessed before the financial bids are opened. The deadline for submission of bids is October 17.

Only established manufacturers or brand owners holding valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licences and with a supply network spanning every district can bid. Applicants must back their shelf-life claims with laboratory reports and provide samples for technical evaluation.