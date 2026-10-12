Two farmers donate land to expand pond under Athikadavu-Avinashi water project

COIMBATORE: Two farmers in Kaduvettipalayam near Annur donated land to expand a local pond, so it can store more water under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge Scheme.

R Saravanan and P Chandrasekar donated 19 cents and 16 cents of land, respectively, to Chetti Kuttai in Kaduvettipalayam panchayat.

The pond, which spans about 15 acres, was included in the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme. Since the scheme became operational in 2024, the pond has received water on two occasions, helping recharge groundwater and benefiting farmers in Kaduvettipalayam, Kittampalayam and Pathuvampalli panchayats.

However, a large portion of the pond area belongs to private landowners. Before the pond was brought under the Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme, most of the owners had given verbal consent for the use of their land.

Following this, Kausika Neerkarangal, an organisation that works on restoring ponds, tanks and other waterbodies, held discussions along with government officials and concerned landowners.