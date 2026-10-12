Urban demand, supply shortfalls and higher MSP push rice prices up in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Due to a shortfall in rice supplies from other states and increased consumption of fine and super-fine varieties in urban areas, rice prices, particularly those of fine and super-fine varieties, have increased by Rs 140 to Rs 230 (Rs 6 to Rs 9 per kg) for a 26-kg bag over the past 10 days.

The price of a 26-kg bag of super-fine rice has recently increased from Rs 1,720 to Rs 1,950, while the price of fine variety rice rose from Rs 1,500 to Rs 1,640. Prices of common varieties, which usually rise by Rs 50 to Rs 90 ( Rs 2-Rs 3/kg) between October and December every year, have also increased during the period.

Industry sources said a marginal rise in rice prices was common during the non-seasonal period between September and November, after Kuruvai harvest and before the starting of Samba harvest. However, the recent rise in prices of fine and super-fine varieties has been slightly higher.

They attributed the increase to several factors, including the rise in the minimum support price (MSP) from September 1 to Rs 2,750 per quintal for fine varieties and Rs 2,600 for common varieties; increased consumption of fine rice varieties, particularly in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore and other urban areas; higher fertiliser and fuel costs; a shortage of unskilled labour in the state; and reduced supplies from other states.

P C Natesan, Tiruchy district secretary of the TN Rice Mill Owners Association, said that compared to previous years, a large section of farmers had sold their paddy at DPCs during 2025-26 due to higher MSP. “So, most farmers have no stock left to sell,” he said.