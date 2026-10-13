AIADMK dissenters step up efforts to corner EPS

CHENNAI: A group of disgruntled AIADMK leaders, including former ministers, held discussions for the third consecutive day at the residence of former minister SP Velumani in Chennai on Monday, following the party’s poor performance in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bye-elections.

The AIADMK, which won both constituencies in the April 2026 Assembly elections, finished third in the October 6 bypolls. The results have caused fresh discontent among leaders opposed to party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

The differences between Palaniswami and ex-ministers Velumani, CV Shanmugam and others had widened after the Assembly polls, in which the AIADMK won only 47 seats. Subsequently, 25 MLAs led by Velumani extended support to the TVK in the confidence vote. Six of them later resigned as MLAs and joined the TVK.

Palaniswami then removed some leaders opposing him from their party posts. Though they were given other state-level positions, many of them had expected district secretary posts, which carry considerable influence in the party. Following the bypoll losses, they began efforts to bring more dissatisfied leaders together and put pressure on the party leadership.

AIADMK sources said Velumani and other dissenters had been waiting to assess Palaniswami’s political position. The group is also holding talks with MLAs who are allegedly considering joining the TVK, as well as those supporting Palaniswami. The leaders are said to believe that major changes in the party leadership are needed to retain MLAs.