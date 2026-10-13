Coimbatore Farmers urge release of Rs 164 crore compensation for Bharathiar University land

CUDDALORE: Landowners who provided their plots for the establishment of the Bharathiar University nearly four decades ago have appealed to the district collector for the immediate release of Rs 164.28 crore compensation sanctioned by the Tamil Nadu government.

In a representation submitted on Monday, P Subramaniam of Sultanipuram said that the higher education department GO (89) was issued on March 14, 2026, following prolonged protests and upon Madras High Court's directions.

The order provides compensation for 925.84 acres acquired between 1978 and 1986 in Vadavalli and Somaiyampalayam villages from over 1,100 small and marginal farmers.

Seven months have passed since the GO, yet the funds remain unreleased. The farmers, many of whom lost their only source of livelihood, continue to live in poverty. The amount was to be generated by transferring 195 acres of university land to the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

The original compensation fixed in the 1980s ranged from just Rs 33 to Rs 85 per cent, which the landowners challenged in court. Enhanced rates were later upheld by the HC.

The petitioners urged the collector to intervene with the concerned departments and ensure swift disbursement so that the long-suffering families can rebuild their lives. Officials have received the representation.

Despite attempts, Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar and RDO (North) were not available for comment.