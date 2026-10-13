Coimbatore's Singanallur flyover work to begin next month

COIMBATORE: The National Highways wing of the state highways department began traffic planning and preliminary soil testing for the Singanallur flyover on Tiruchy Road, with construction to start next month after the district road safety committee approves the traffic management plan.

The 2.4-km flyover, estimated to cost Rs 170.82 crore, will extend from Uzhavar Sandhai to the Jai Shanthi Theatre junction.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior department official said, "We are set to hold a meeting with the traffic police to discuss vehicle movement, traffic diversions, ROW and alternative routes. Once the arrangements are finalised, a detailed report will be submitted to the district road safety committee, headed by the district collector. After obtaining the necessary approval from them, we will begin construction next month."

The project is expected to ease congestion at Singanallur junction, where Tiruchy Road, Kamarajar Road and Vellalore Road converge. The city's major bus terminus and the ESI Hospital nearby contribute to heavy traffic throughout the day, particularly during peak hours. Vehicles travelling from Tiruchy Road towards Avinashi Road also rely on Kamarajar Road, adding to the congestion.

Motorists have frequently complained about congestion near the ramps of the existing Tiruchy Road flyover, where limited road width restricts traffic movement. Similar concerns have been raised about the service road near the TNSTC Coimbatore Region Head Office at the Saibaba Colony flyover.