Girl, couple end life in separate incidents in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Three persons — a 14-year-old girl and a newly married couple — died by suicide in two separate incidents in Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur districts.

The deceased, a Class 9 student at a private school in Sholinganallur, was residing in an apartment complex near Kelambakkam with her parents. Sources said the girl had been unusually quiet and withdrawn over the past few days.

Around 10 pm on Sunday, she was sitting on her ninth floor balcony without having dinner, prompting her parents to ask her to eat. Around 11 pm, she died by suicide. The apartment security personnel and residents alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent her body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for a postmortem.

Meanwhile, a newly married couple died by suicide following a quarrel near Kakanallur in Tiruvallur district. The deceased were identified as Manjula (27) and her husband Yuvaraj (24), a daily-wage worker. Police sources said Yuvaraj frequently consumed alcohol and often quarrelled with his wife.

On Saturday night, an inebriated Yuvaraj allegedly picked up a fight with Manjula, who later locked herself inside a room. When he broke open the door, he found her dead, police sources said. Yuvaraj subsequently died by suicide in the early hours of Sunday. The neighbours took both to Tiruvallur GH, where the couple was declared dead on arrival.

The police registered a case under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The bodies were sent for autopsy.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104 or 044-24640050)