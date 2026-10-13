Hospital workers in Chennai protesting for job regularisation detained

CHENNAI: Nearly 500 hospital workers staged a protest on Monday at the Rajarathinam stadium in Egmore demanding job regularisation and a pay hike. The police later detained them on grounds that no permission was taken for the protest.

The protest was organised by the Multi Purpose Hospital Workers Development Association. The protesters said they had sought permission for a hunger stir 10 days in advance, but the police denied the request on Sunday. So, they decided to go ahead with the protest as planned. The police detained protesters in various districts including Namakkal, Salem, Pudukottai, Virudhunagar and Krishnagiri.

Around 2,000 multi purpose hospital workers are demanding job regularisation for those who completed five years in service. The protesters said the TVK government promised it would regularise the service. They had talks with Health Minister Dr KG Arunraj, who assured them that their demands will be considered favourably.

Speaking to reporters, Arunraj said he had talks with the representatives of the association only five days back and they were assured that he would discuss their demands with health department officials and the chief minister. As talks are under way, he said it was not right on the workers’ part to stage a protest.

Meanwhile, various political parties and the Tamil Nadu Nurses Empowerment Association condemned the detention of the protesters.