Infrastructure upgrade plans drawn up for Tiruchy government arts, science colleges

TIRUCHY: The Regional Directorate of Collegiate Education has sought details of infrastructure requirements from seven government arts and science colleges in Tiruchy district to forward them to the Collegiate Education and Higher Education departments for funding under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar College Development Scheme (PKCDS).

The requirements vary across institutions, with urban colleges identifying the need for additional toilets, library expansion, laboratory facilities and classrooms, while rural colleges in Musiri and Lalgudi have identified hostel facilities as a priority. The relatively new Government Arts and Science College in Manapparai has highlighted the need for additional classrooms amid rising admissions.

An official from Thanthai Periyar Government Arts and Science College said the institution required two additional toilets each for men and women. The college had also sought an expansion of its library building, a long-standing demand among students.

Thiruverumbur Government Arts and Science College has identified additional toilets and a compound wall as infrastructure requirements. The college has also proposed a BC/SC welfare hostel within its campus, though the requirement is being pursued separately as it would involve higher expenditure.

Lalgudi Government Arts and Science College has sought hostel facilities as a key requirement. With a new building comprising 15 classrooms under construction, the college has prioritised benches and chairs for the additional classrooms. It has also sought a compound wall and an auditorium.