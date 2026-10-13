Krishna water shortfall to TN: CM Vijay to meet AP CM in Vijayawada today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to meet his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday to discuss the shortfall in the Krishna river water supplied to Tamil Nadu under the Telugu Ganga agreement.

Under the inter-state arrangement, AP is required to supply 12 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of Krishna water annually to TN at the inter-state border to meet Chennai’s drinking water requirements. The annual allocation is divided into 8 tmcft between July and October and 4 tmcft between January and April.

However, TN had received only 2.251 tmcft of water as of October 9 this year, significantly below its annual allocation. The shortfall is expected to figure prominently in Vijay’s discussions with Naidu. The talks are also expected to touch upon broader water-management issues, with Vijay having urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on stage in Chennai on Sunday, to expedite clearances and funding for the Godavari-Cauvery river-linking project. Vijay had pitched the project as a means to ensure long-term water security for agriculture.

Vijay is also likely to meet AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan during the one-day visit. The discussions are expected to cover inter-state water-sharing concerns and river-linking proposals. He will also participate in Vijayawada Utsav 2.0 in the city.