Man, infant son found dead on railway tracks in Salem

SALEM: A 27-year-old man and his one-and-a-half-year-old son were found dead near the Magudanchavadi-Veerapandi railway section in Salem around midnight on Sunday. Police suspect that the man died by suicide along with his son.

The deceased was identified as Vijayakumar, a daily-wage worker from Neikarapatti in Salem. He had been living separately from his wife for the past six months following frequent domestic disputes, police said.

Their son, Sai Rithvik, had been staying with Vijayakumar's father and sisters. On Sunday night, Vijayakumar took the child from his sister. He later sent her a message stating that he intended to end his life and shared his location with her, prompting concern among family members.

Railway police reached the spot and recovered the bodies, which were subsequently sent to the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. (Assistance to those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN's health helpline 104 and Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)