Opposition parties attack TVK for action against workers, want poll promises met

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Rajathi Karunanidhi and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday condemned the detention of multi-purpose hospital workers who were seeking permanent employment, accusing the government of suppressing protests instead of fulfilling its electoral promises.

Udhayanidhi, in a statement, alleged that the government had placed medical workers under house arrest to prevent them from travelling to Chennai to protest. “Why is this reels government abandoning all the promises it had made to the medical professionals before coming to power, and committing such unprecedented anarchy by arresting them at their homes even before they set out for the protest,” he questioned and urged the government to release the detained workers immediately, hold talks with them and take steps to fulfil their demands.

In a separate statement, Kanimozhi alleged that the government had misled people with electoral promises and was now using the police to suppress protests. Questioning whether the chief minister believed that he could evade accountability by arresting protesters and appearing before the public only during elections, Kanimozhi demanded the immediate release of those arrested and the fulfilment of their demands.

AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran also condemned the police for placing multi-purpose hospital workers under house arrest and detaining those who came to protest in Chennai. He said the workers had planned to protest near Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore, but the police denied permission for the protest.