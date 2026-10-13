Pallikaranai buffer zone shrunk by 96%, raising concerns over wetland hydrology

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Wetlands Authority has drastically reduced the proposed interim Zone of Influence (ZoI) around the Pallikaranai Ramsar wetland from 3,358 hectares to 128.19 hectares, a contraction of about 96%, raising questions over whether the revised boundary adequately accounts for the marsh’s wider hydrological connections. Madras high court will pronounce its verdict in the case on Wednesday.

The authority said the revised interim zone covers parcels across 36 survey numbers that could potentially affect the hydrology of the Ramsar site. The exercise followed representations from landowners, developers and others, as well as a review of historical satellite imagery, drainage pathways, land use, infrastructure and hydrological connectivity.

The proposed zone is an interim arrangement and not the final delineation, the authority clarified. The final boundary will be determined after scientific and cadastral exercises and ground-truthing under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017.

However, an urban ecologist, who worked extensively on protection of the marsh and doesn't want to be identified, questioned whether the revised proposal adequately captures the landscape through which water reaches the marsh. “Essentially, what they have done is all the channels that drain into Pallikaranai marsh, which they have considered as Zone of Influence. They have not considered the water bodies, only the channels,” the ecologist told TNIE.