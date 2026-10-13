Solar fence protected plantations setup in Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal, Palacode

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri forest department has been taking various steps across Palacode, Hogenakkal and Pennagaram to tackle the overgrowth of 'prosopis juliflora' in the reserve forest. To tackle invasive species, the forest department had previously set up plantations with native breeds of trees indigenous to the local forest to offset the growth of invasive species.

But due to high density of herbivore animals like deer, wild buffaloes, elephants and other wildlife, the growth of trees was disrupted. Now, as part of a new initiative, the forest department has set up temporary solar fence protected plantations within the forest to protect the trees. As a pilot project, over 30 hectares of forest area has been set up in Palacode and Hogenakkal.

Speaking to TNIE, K Rajangam, District Forest Officer of Dharmapuri said, "One of the key ways to tackle invasive species is to ensure the successful growth of native species in the forest. Previously we had planted trees in several areas.

But due to dense herbivorous movement in the forest, the saplings planted in plantations were either consumed or trampled over by the elephants, deers and other wildlife. To protect our plantations and ensure growth of native trees, we have now set up two plantations 15 acres each in Palcode and Hogenakkal forest (along the Chinnar belt) protected by solar fences."