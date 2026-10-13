Tamil Nadu: 26-year-old man attacks mother-in-law with scissors, arrested

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking his mother-in-law with a pair of scissors following a family dispute in Pulianthope on October 9.

The suspect, Vijay of K M Garden in Pulianthope, had been frequently visiting his wife Mahalakshmi’s parental home and quarrelling with her to persuade her to return to him, as she had been staying with her parents for a month due to marital discord.

On the night of October 9, Vijay allegedly picked a quarrel with Mahalakshmi near the Pulianthope bus stand when she was standing with her mother Dilli (42) and relatives. He allegedly hurled a stone at the group, injuring the granddaughter of Dilli’s elder sister. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

While the family was standing outside the hospital, Vijay allegedly returned and attacked Dilli on the head with a pair of scissors before fleeing. Dilli, who sustained bleeding injuries, was admitted to the hospital.

Based on Dilli’s complaint, the Pulianthope police registered a case and arrested Vijay after an investigation. He was produced before a court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.