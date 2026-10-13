Tamil Nadu CM Vijay greets Arlekar on full-time Governor appointment

CHENNAI: CM C Joseph Vijay shared a social media post extending his heartfelt congratulations to RV Arlekar upon his appointment as the Governor of TN .

“Wishing your tenure to shine in the service of Tamil Nadu’s development, safeguarding state rights, and the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the CM said.

Arlekar’s appointment as full-time governor comes a day after PM Narendra Modi and the CM underscored the need for healthy centre-state relations and cooperation for TN’s development during a government function held in Chennai on Sunday.

Arlekar assumed additional charge as TN governor on March 12, 2026, following the end of R N Ravi’s tenure. Unlike his predecessor Ravi, whose tenure was marked by a tumultuous relationship with the then CM MK Stalin, Arlekar has maintained a cordial relationship with the Vijay government. Within 10 days of the conclusion of the Assembly budget session, Arlekar gave his assent to 12 of the 13 Bills passed by the House.

Arlekar was born on April 23, 1954, in Panaji, Goa. He studied at St Joseph’s Institute in Vasco da Gama and graduated in Commerce from MES College. A member of the BJP since 1989, he served as Goa BJP chief and was elected to the Goa Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2007. He later served as Speaker of the Goa Assembly from 2012 to 2015 and as a minister handling Forest and Environment and Panchayati Raj for two years.

Arlekar served as Governor of Himachal Pradesh and Bihar before becoming Kerala Governor in January 2025.