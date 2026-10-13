Tamil Nadu government schools charge question paper fee, teachers demand DVAC probe

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu High School and Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers Association has sought a probe into the collection of question paper fees from students in Classes 6 to 12 in government high and higher secondary schools, alleging possible financial irregularities.

In a complaint dated October 8, the association’s state president, A Malaikozhundan, urged the school education department and the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to examine the legal basis for collecting the money, the bank accounts holding the money, printing contracts and expenditure.

According to information obtained under the Right to Information Act, the fees vary across districts. Students in Classes 11 and 12 are charged Rs 120 in Karur, Rs 122 in Namakkal and Rs 119 in Tiruvallur.

The complaint said Rs 1.27 crore was collected in Namakkal, Rs 1.36 crore in Kanniyakumari and Rs 1.30 crore in Pudukkottai during 2025-26.

“The amount collected varies from Rs 80 to Rs 122 for Classes 6 to 12. The collection is made only in high and higher secondary schools, and not in middle and primary schools,” Malaikozhundan said.

He said the issue was raised at a meeting of teachers’ associations convened by the School Education Minister in September, where the minister assured them that such collections would not be made. However, districts continued to collect more than Rs 1 crore each this academic year as well, he alleged.

The association also flagged possible diversion of the money for vehicle repairs, legal fees, and office expenses. It sought a district-wise audit and an inquiry into payments to printing presses.