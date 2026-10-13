Tamil Nadu NGO helps reunite UP man with family after four years

CHENNAI: It took more than four years for the happy news to come calling. And the wait of the Uttar Pradesh family has come to an end on Monday, as Kaushal Kumar Gupta, now 37, is on his way back home, thanks to the efforts of NGO Udavum Karangal.

Gupta was found wandering on Koladi Road near Thiruverkadu on October 10 by Jacob, a social worker at the organisation. The organisation provided Kaushal with food, clothing, medication and shelter while its team began efforts to establish his identity and trace his family.

“He told us the name of his native place in Gorakhpur, UP. We contacted a person there who helped us reach Kaushal’s father, Ghulam Chand Gupta,” said N Annamalai, a social worker with the organisation.

Kaushal’s mother, Bilaji Devi, told the team he had gone missing on July 17, 2022, when the family was visiting a temple in the Nainital-Sitapur area. They had lodged a complaint with the Gorakhpur police, and the case remained under investigation.

Two years ago, a tip placed Kaushal in Chennai, but he left before his family could arrive.This time, the family sent Kerala-based relative to fetch him from Chennai. The family will soon reunite with him.