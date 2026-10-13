Tamil Nadu: Thalaivasal villagers seek action against alleged attempts to sell dried lake

SALEM: Residents of Iluppanatham village of Thalaivasal staged a protest outside the Salem collectorate on Monday, urging the district administration to protect a lake that has served as a vital source of drinking water and irrigation for nearly 60 years. In a petition, they alleged that some people were attempting to prepare fake documents to sell portions of the dried-up waterbody as residential plots.

The villagers said the lake had been supplying water to four villages, including Iluppanatham, meeting their drinking water and irrigation needs for several decades. However, the waterbody has dried up this year amid inadequate rainfall, raising concerns among residents over the alleged attempts to encroach upon the lake.

According to the petition, some people were allegedly taking advantage of the lake's dry condition to prepare fraudulent documents and sell portions of the waterbody as plots. The residents expressed concern that such activities could threaten the lake's future and affect the availability of water for the surrounding villages.

The protesters urged the district administration to conduct an inquiry into the allegations, prevent any unauthorised transactions involving the lake and take appropriate action against those found responsible. They also sought measures to protect the waterbody, citing its long-standing importance to the livelihoods and water needs of the four villages.