Tamil Nadu: TVK luring DMK's local functionaries ahead of possible Perundurai by-poll

ERODE/TIRUPPUR : Following the by-poll in Dharapuram and Maduranthakam, the election process is expected to be announced soon for five other constituencies, including Perundurai in Erode district. The ruling party, TVK, is gearing up to face the Perundurai by-poll. However, in view of this, allegations have arisen that the party is luring DMK's local functionaries in the Uthukuli Union (which falls under the Perundurai seat) by paying money.

According to sources, a local DMK functionary, Naveen Kumar from the Chinna Goundan Valasu area of the Uthukuli North Union, recently joined the TVK. It is alleged that up to Rs 50,000 was paid to 'poach' him from the DMK. He was also given the responsibility of party branch secretary of Chinna Goundan Valasu. Reportedly, for this purpose, a backdated letter stating that he joined the party on January 1, 2026, was prepared and handed to him by T Senthil Kumar, TVK's Uthukuli North Union secretary.

Meanwhile, photos of Naveen Kumar canvassing for votes in support of DMK candidate Thoppu N D Venkatachalam during the last Assembly election are also being shared on social media.

However, Senthil Kumar denied these charges. "We did not lure Naveen Kumar towards TVK. He moved from the DMK to TVK on his own volition. Similarly, many others are joining TVK on their own accord. We do not pay anyone for this, and no party posts were given to anyone."