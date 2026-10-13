Tamil Nadu's wetlands authority proposes regulated construction in Pallikaranai marsh buffer zone

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s wetlands authority has proposed allowing construction in parts of the buffer zone around Chennai’s Pallikaranai marsh, subject to restrictions that could protect the drainage channels that sustain the Ramsar-listed wetland, according to official sources.

Official sources told TNIE that the Tamil Nadu State Wetlands Authority, in its status report submitted to the Madras High Court, has stated that construction need not be prohibited across the entire zone of influence and can instead be regulated according to site-specific scientific and hydrological characteristics. The revised interim zone covers 128.19 hectares across 36 survey numbers identified as possibly affecting the marsh’s hydrology.

The proposal comes after objections from real estate developers, including CREDAI Chennai, Olympia Tech Park and Navin Housing and Properties, to the earlier demarcation drawn up following the Madras High Court’s August 4 order. The authority has not disclosed the extent of the changes made to the original boundary.

It is learnt that the authority received 23 representations from landowners, developers and others seeking the exclusion of privately owned patta land, reconsideration of specific survey parcels, recognition of existing buildings and development permissions, and a clearer distinction between the wetland boundary, its zone of influence and developed private land.

Following a further court order on September 7, officials met on September 30 to reconsider the proposed boundary. They examined historical Google Earth imagery to assess changes in water spread, low-lying areas, drainage channels, open land and built-up areas. Individual parcels were reassessed for their hydrological connectivity, drainage pathways, nearby wetlands, existing infrastructure and land use.

Sources said the authority observed that the exercise sought to address concerns over the inclusion of private and some government land while balancing conservation and development.