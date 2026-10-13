TN Minister Arunraj launches HIV/AIDS campaign

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj inaugurated the state-wide intensive awareness campaign on HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted disease organised by the Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society on Monday. The minister said HIV prevalence in Tamil Nadu which was 0.40% in 2010 has decreased to 0.19% in 2023 as a result of continuous intensive awareness efforts by the government and NGOs.

Speaking to the press after the inauguration, Arunraj said Tamil Nadu has successfully achieved the 95:95:95 targets in the financial year 2026-2027. The National AIDS Control Programme Phase 5 (NACP.V) aims to achieve 95:95:95. This means that 95% of people living with HIV should know their status. Of those who do know, 95% should be on treatment. And of those on treatment, 95% should have their viral load suppressed by March 2026.

The minister further said the financial assistance to children living with HIV will be increased from the present Rs 1,000 from November. Children living with HIV who lost both parents will be provided Rs 3,000 per month. Children living with HIV who have lost one parent will be provided with Rs 2,000 per month.

Children living with HIV infection who live with parents will be provided Rs 1,500 per month. Children (not infected) who have lost both parents due to HIV will be provided Rs 1,500 per month. An additional fund of Rs 121 crore has been allocated for this scheme. Earlier he launched a two-wheeler awareness rally and signature drive on HIV/AIDS.

Kolathur MLA’s health condition improving: Arunraj

Health Minister KG Arunraj on Monday said the health condition of Kolathur MLA V S Babu is improving, and he continues to be on treatment. Babu who was admitted to the hospital on September 9 for a respiratory ailment has since been undergoing treatment at the hospital.