Unrelenting demand pushes TN to buy power at record Rs 37/unit cost

CHENNAI: With electricity demand remaining high across the state even in October, the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) is procuring 181 MW of electricity generated from gas plants at a steep record high rate of Rs 37 per unit until October 31. This is the highest cost of power procurement by the discom so far.

A senior TNPDCL official told TNIE that the power utility had floated e-tenders for emergency procurement of 4,500 MW of electricity from the open market to meet the demand during peak hours recently. “However, we are unable to procure thermal power at cheaper rates. Gas-based power plants are ready to supply the required electricity, but the cost is high,” the official said.

Explaining the reasons for procuring power at higher rates, the official said the utility had to pay a fixed cost to thermal power plants as per the agreements, irrespective of whether it purchased electricity from them. In contrast, gas-based power plants offer greater flexibility, as the utility needs to pay only a nominal fixed charge of Rs 1 per unit if it decides not to purchase power.

According to the official, the power utility will procure 2,062 MW of electricity at rates ranging from Rs 31.99 to Rs 34.49 per unit from midnight on October 12 until 2 am on October 31. Another 2,001 MW will be procured at rates ranging from Rs 33.37 to Rs 37 between 6 pm (October 12) and midnight on October 31 to meet evening peak demand.