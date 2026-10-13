Weavers' wage hike announcement expected this week: TN Minister Balaji

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Handlooms Minister M Vijay Balaji on Monday said that an announcement regarding a wage hike for weavers producing free dhotis and sarees distributed ahead of Pongal is likely to be released this week.

Minister Vijay Balaji participated in a review meeting with officials on precautionary measures for the monsoon season at the Erode Corporation office on Monday.

While addressing reporters after the meeting the minister said, "Instructions have been issued to complete essential civic works, including addressing drinking water issues, desilting streams and clearing drains in areas under the corporation before the onset of monsoon.

He said steps would be taken to remove encroachments along streams and carry out desilting work to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater.

Measures are also being taken to reduce property tax in the corporation areas, he added.

Regarding the free dhotis and sarees to be distributed for the Pongal festival, the minister said production was progressing at a brisk pace and the raw materials required for manufacturing had been supplied. The production work would be completed within the stipulated deadline, and all the garments would be distributed on time.

He further said an announcement on the wage hike for weavers involved in free dhotis and sarees production is expected to be made this week.