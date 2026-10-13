Woman ends life, kin thrash stalker to death in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Hours after a 26-year-old woman died by suicide allegedly due to relentless harassment by a stalker, five of her relatives bludgeoned the stalker to death using stones and blunt objects near her house at Periyavilai near Kanniyakumari on Sunday night, triggering tension in the area.

The woman, G Angel, was a private company employee, while her tormentor, D Antony Raj (33), was working as an earthmover vehicle driver.

According to police, Antony Raj used to follow Angel on buses during her travel to work. After she informed her parents about his harassment, a complaint was lodged with the Kanniyakumari police in May.

Antony Raj was arrested and remanded in judicial custody, but was later released on bail. Antony Raj allegedly continued to stalk Angel even after his release. After her death, the enraged relatives launched a search for Antony Raj, located him in the neighbourhood, brought him near the girl’s house, assaulted him with blunt objects and allegedly killed him on the spot.

Kanniyakumari town police personnel, who were informed about the attack, rushed to the spot and arrested five relatives of the woman for murder. The arrested men were identified as Y Bevin (26), Y Benis (25), Y Vinish (22), H Ravi Selvan (56) and Yesunesa Selvan (58), all from Periyavilai.

Both the bodies were sent to Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam for autopsy late on Sunday. The two bodies have not been handed over to the families yet as the police fear that their return to the locality, where both families live close to each other, could trigger tension. Further investigation is under way.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact helpline 104 or 044-24640050)