201 nurses hired on contract receive appointment orders from Health Minister KG Arunraj

CHENNAI: Health Minister KG Arunraj handed over appointment orders to nurses recruited on a contract basis under the National Health Mission-Tamil Nadu (NHM-TN) through District Health Societies at an event in Kancheepuram on Tuesday. NHM-TN had invited applications to fill 4,724 staff nurse vacancies on a contract basis across government hospitals for a monthly salary of Rs 21,000.

Addressing the media after handing over the appointment orders to 201 nurses, Arunraj said the demands of nurses recruited through the Medical Recruitment Board (MRB) who have recently staged protests seeking job regularisation will be considered. Also, talks will be held with the multi-purpose hospital workers detained by the police on Monday while protesting.

On some private medical colleges charging fees exceeding the amount fixed by the government for medical courses, Arunraj said the Directorate of Medical Education and Research on Monday received a complaint against a private medical college in Thandalam for collecting extra fees.

Colleges should collect fees only for 4.5 years, and not for the internship period as per the National Medical Commission norms; however, some medical colleges are repeatedly violating it.

An inquiry has been conducted, and action will be taken based on the findings, he added.