25 TN fishers held by Maldivian Coast Guard

THOOTHUKUDI: The Maldivian Coast Guard has seized three mechanised fishing vessels and detained 25 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi for allegedly fishing in a prohibited area. The fishermen appealed to the fisheries officials to take steps for their repatriation.

The three gill net mechanised fishing vessels belonged to A Ramesh Kumar, S Soosai Pakiyam and S Michael John Sankar of the Tharuvaikulam fishing harbour. The 25 fishermen set sail for deep-sea fishing on three vessels on October 9.

The Maldivian Coast Guard apprehended them late on Monday. Upon receiving information, the owners of the vessel and the fishermen’s families submitted a petition to the Joint Director of Fisheries, TN, seeking their repatriation.

Ministry of External Affairs officials said that they were being escorted to the island of Male from their place of detention. They will be contacted once they reach Male, said sources.