49% of the 2.2 lakh teachers who took the special TET across Tamil Nadu in July qualified

CHENNAI: Of the 2,20,464 teachers who appeared for the Special Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) across Tamil Nadu in July this year, 1,08,781 (49.34%) qualified, sources in the school education department said. While the numbers are yet to be disclosed publicly by the Teachers Recruitment Board, Minister for School Education A Rajmohan on Tuesday assured that those who failed in the examination would receive training and not face action for it.

The results of the examination, conducted for in-service teachers in government, government-aided and private schools following a Supreme Court direction that teachers must clear TET, were announced on Monday.

Of the 1,60,929 candidates who appeared for the Graduate Teacher Test (Classes 6 to 8), 61,153 (38%) qualified. In the Secondary Grade Teacher Test (Classes 1 to 5), 47,628 of the 59,535 candidates cleared the examination, recording a pass percentage of 80%.

Rajmohan said family responsibilities and other pressures could affect teachers’ ability to prepare for examinations. The department would consider in-person training for those who needed additional support, he added.

Department sources said the dates for the next special TET would be announced soon. Meanwhile, teachers’ associations urged the department to officially release the results of the special TET held in July.