6K spl buses for Pooja fest, 9K additional trips for Deepavali

CHENNAI: To cater to the passenger demand, the state transport department will operate 6,199 special bus services during the Pooja festival and 9,086 additional trips for Deepavali from Chennai, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban announced on Tuesday. The special services for the Pooja holidays will operate during October 15-18, while those for Deepavali will run from November 5 to 7.

Addressing media persons after a review meeting, the minister said temporary bus stands would be established at Maraimalai Nagar and on vacant land near Climate Park in Kilambakkam to facilitate passenger movement.

The department currently operates 2,191 buses daily from Chennai. For the Pooja holidays, 8,764 regular bus trips over four days, along with 6,199 special services, will take the total to 14,963 trips. For Deepavali, 6,573 regular bus trips over three days and 9,086 special services together account for 15,569 trips.

The department will make necessary arrangements to facilitate passengers’ return to Chennai after the festival holidays, the minister said. Buses to Kumbakonam, Thanjavur and Nagapattinam will operate from Maraimalai Nagar, while services to Puducherry, Erode, Dindigul and Tiruvannamalai will depart from the temporary bus stand near Kilambakkam. Buses to the southern districts will operate from the Kilambakkam bus terminus. Bus operations from Koyambedu and Madhavaram will continue as usual.

The minister also said a meeting would be held with omnibus operators to regulate fares and streamline operations during the festival season. The Southern Railway has been requested to operate additional unreserved trains to other cities and additional local train services to help passengers reach Kilambakkam, he added. MTC managing director Jayaseelan said free shuttle services would be operated between Kilambakkam and the temporary bus stand at Madhavaram.