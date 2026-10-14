AIADMK may move SC, says no Madras HC clean chit for six MLAs

CHENNAI: The AIADMK will consider moving the Supreme Court against the Madras High Court’s order upholding the Speaker’s decision to accept the resignations of six party MLAs, the party’s Rajya Sabha MP and advocate IS Inbadurai said on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons on the high court premises, Inbadurai said the party would study the full order and consult senior lawyers before deciding on its next course of action.

“The court has not given a clean chit to the six MLAs. It has directed the Speaker to complete the disqualification proceedings within two months,” he said.

The senior AIADMK leader further said that their petition had been partly allowed and rejected reports that the court had dismissed the party’s case. He argued that the direction to complete the disqualification proceedings showed that the party’s complaint against the MLAs still needed to be examined.

Inbadurai also questioned the remarks by Revenue Minister KA Sengottaiyan that 15 more people were in talks, asking whether they referred to the AIADMK MLAs. Such statements could encourage horse-trading and raise serious questions about the functioning of the government, he added.