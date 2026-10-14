Boat operators strike over online wage payments at Ooty boat house

NILGIRIS: Condemning the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation's (TTDC) decision to pay wages through online transfers, a group of boat operators went on strike and refused to operate boats at the Ooty Boat House on Tuesday.

The strike left several tourists disappointed, as they had visited the lake to enjoy motorboat and rowing boat rides during their leisure time. After waiting for nearly an hour, with no sign of the protesters withdrawing their agitation, the tourists received refunds for the tickets they had purchased.

One of the boat operators said TTDC officials had so far been paying their wages in cash. However, on Tuesday, the officials informed them that wages would henceforth be paid only through online transfers.

"We will not receive our wages if the TTDC officials make payments through online transfers. The decision should be withdrawn immediately, and wages should continue to be paid in cash," the boat operator said. However, he declined to elaborate on why he was opposed to receiving wages through online transfers.

Following the protest, TTDC officials invited the boat operators for talks, but they refused to participate. A senior TTDC official said the authorities were also unclear about why the boat operators were opposing online wage payments.