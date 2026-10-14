DMK MLA and brother booked over land grab

TENKASI: The District Crime Branch registered a case against Kadayanallur DMK legislator and former MDMK functionary T M Rajendran and his brother Chelladurai for alleged illegal registration of 9.7-acre land of a differently abled person in their names.

In the FIR registered on Friday, the police included the names of the then-Sub-Registrar of Melaneelithanallur, Village Administrative Officer Arulmari, Zonal Deputy Tahsildar Mohideen Battani and surveyor Usha as accused persons apart from the MLA and his brother.

According to the FIR, the incident took place between 2008 and 2019, and all of them were booked under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

“The complainant N Murugiah’s ancestral land is located in Thirumalapuram village near Sankarankovil. Accused persons, with the help of Murugiah’s brother Sekar, registered the land without required documents, including his father’s death and legal heir certificates as well as signatures of legal heirs. The case has been registered based on the repeated complaints filed by Murugiah for the past several years,” said sources.