DPR planned to give India’s fireworks capital a defence makeover

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (Tidco) is seeking a consultant to draw up a detailed project report for a proposed common facility in Sivakasi that aims to help India’s largest fireworks manufacturing cluster diversify into higher-value defence and space pyrotechnics.

The request for proposals is sought to prepare the project report and financial analysis for the proposed Sivakasi Pyrotechnic Common Facility Centre (SPCFC), spread across about 35 acres in Virudhunagar, according to official sources. The centre is envisaged as an integrated one for testing, certification, research, automation, skills training and technology commercialisation.

Though the site has not yet been finalised, the consultant is expected to identify potential locations for Tidco’s approval. Sivakasi accounts for about 90% of India’s fireworks production. Its more than 1,070 licensed manufacturing units generate annual turnover of around `7,000 crore, directly employ about 3 lakh workers and support nearly 5 lakh families, as per the tender document.

But the cluster faces several structural challenges, including recurring safety incidents, compliance requirements for green crackers, the absence of accredited testing and certification infrastructure, and a workforce that lacks formal certification. The proposed centre aims to address these gaps while creating a pathway for manufacturers to diversify into defence and space-related pyrotechnics.