Erode turmeric price crosses Rs 22,000 per quintal, highest in recent yrs

ERODE: The procurement price of turmeric (finger variant) at the Erode market crossed Rs 22,000 per quintal on Tuesday, the highest in recent years. Farmers and traders state that prices have risen due to drought and a drop in arrivals. Before this, in 2024, the procurement price crossed Rs 21,000.

On Tuesday, the price of turmeric (finger variety) in the Erode market rose to Rs 22,989 per quintal. On Monday, finger variety's maximum procurement price was Rs 20799. Similarly, the price of bulb variety has also increased. On Monday, its price reached Rs 19,011 on Tuesday, the maximum price rose to Rs 19,699.

M Sathyamurthy, secretary of the Erode Turmeric Merchants' and Godown Owners' Association, said, "This is the first time the procurement price has crossed Rs 22,000. Drought conditions are currently prevailing in many areas where turmeric is cultivated, including Erode. Due to this, cultivation has decreased this year. Additionally, cultivated turmeric crops have also been affected by the drought."

"Usually, the new turmeric season begins in February and lasts until June. There is speculation among farmers and traders that the arrival of fresh turmeric may decrease during the season. Consequently, many are starting to stock turmeric now, anticipating higher prices. As a result, arrivals at Erode markets have currently declined. Arrivals have decreased by 25% compared to usual," he added.