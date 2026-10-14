Ganja seized at Puzhal jail, lawyer and inmate booked

CHENNAI: A lawyer and a prisoner were booked after ganja was found concealed inside a pen refill during a search at the Puzhal Central Prison in Chennai on Monday. The prisoner, Aditya of Villivakkam, was arrested by the Tiruninravur police in May in connection with a ganja smuggling case and was lodged at the prison.

Police sources said prison personnel found a pen containing a suspicious refill during a routine search of Aditya’s belongings on Monday. The prison personnel examined the refill and found ganja concealed inside it. The contraband was seized and the police were alerted.

On questioning, Aditya allegedly told the officials that lawyer Karthikeyan, who had visited him in prison, had given him the pen. Based on a complaint from prison authorities, a case was registered against Karthikeyan and Aditya.

Police are investigating how the contraband was brought into the prison and whether anyone else was involved.