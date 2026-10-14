Madras HC quashes ED case against Ponmudy, son

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the money laundering case registered against former minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy and his son Gautham Sigamani by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be quashed following their acquittal in the predicate offence case.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the order on petitions filed by Ponmudy and his son. Ponmudy and his son had approached the court seeking to quash the money laundering case citing the fact that the special court in Villupuram had acquitted them of all the charges in the predicate offence case.