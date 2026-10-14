Madras HC quashes ED case against Ponmudy, son

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered that the money laundering case registered against former minister and DMK leader K Ponmudy and his son Gautham Sigamani by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) be quashed following their acquittal in the predicate offence case.
The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan passed the order on petitions filed by Ponmudy and his son. Ponmudy and his son had approached the court seeking to quash the money laundering case citing the fact that the special court in Villupuram had acquitted them of all the charges in the predicate offence case.
The predicate offence case was registered by the district crime branch police in Villupuram for alleged irregularities in awarding licence to quarry red sand to Ponmudy’s close relatives, including his son, during 2007-11 when he was holding the portfolio of mines and minerals.
He was also charged with causing losses to the tune of `28.37 crore to the state exchequer by allowing extraction of red sand exceeding the permitted level.
Plea against AIADMK MLA’s poll win binned
The Madras High Court on Tuesday rejected a petition filed against the victory of AIADMK rebel leader C Ve Shanmugam from the Mailam constituency in the 2026 Assembly election. Justice G K Ilanthiraiyan passed the orders while allowing the former minister’s petition praying for rejecting the election petition filed by Kamalakannan, a voter. Shanmugam won by a margin of 30,041 votes in the election.