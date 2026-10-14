Madras HC verdict, bypoll wins may fuel AIADMK exodus to TVK

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court’s verdict on Tuesday upholding the Speaker’s acceptance of the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs and the ruling TVK’s victory in the Madurantakam and Dharapuram bypolls may hasten the exodus of more AIADMK legislators to the ruling party in the coming days.

“The electoral victory in the two constituencies has given confidence to the true MGR and Amma loyalists to join TVK. So, more resignations are likely, and so far 10 AIADMK MLAs are in talks with us,” a highly placed TVK source told TNIE.

The ruling party headed by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is also looking to consolidate its position in the Assembly by increasing its strength from 109 MLAs to 114 by winning the bye-elections to five more seats.

“Irrespective of when the elections happen for the five constituencies, we are confident of winning all the five. We have the people’s support for our clean governance,” a senior TVK minister told TNIE. He also said that those AIADMK MLAs who resigned and joined TVK would be renominated in their respective constituencies.

The TVK is now eyeing the bye-elections to Tiruchy East, Karur, Viralimalai, Perundurai and Ambasamudram, which could take its tally to 114 if it wins all five constituencies. A new candidate for Tiruchy East would be chosen by the party president C Joseph Vijay, to win the seat that has become vacant following his resignation as he retained Perambur.