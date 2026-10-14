‘Navi’ Pillay’s Vathalagundu relatives long for her homecoming

DINDIGUL: By then, decades had gone by. But still, when the current Nobel Peace Prize winner Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay, along with her siblings, visited their ancestral town of Vathalagundu back in 2007, it could rightly be termed as “back to the roots”. And, when she left for South Africa, the whole town hoped she would return, at least once.

That longing is evident in the words of 53-year-old M Muthumani, a relative of Pillay, when he elaborated on the family tree. With pride gleaming in his eyes, he said his grandfather Narayanan’s father, Vellaiya Naidu, is the elder brother of Alagarsami Naidu, the grandfather of Navanethem ‘Navi’ Pillay.

Alagarsami Naidu got married at the age of 21 and moved to South Africa with his wife in 1890. Narrainsamy Naidoo, ‘Navi’ Pillay’s father, is his son. “For over a century there was no contact. Before Narrainsamy passed away in 2006, he expressed his wish for his ashes to be immersed in Rameswaram. However, after his passing, his family faced difficulties locating their relatives in India to fulfil his last wish,” Muthumani said.