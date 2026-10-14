Procuring high-cost power to meet peak demand, we may buy only 1,500 MW: Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Amid criticism over high-cost power procurement, Electricity Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday defended the state’s decision to purchase electricity at higher rates, saying that the temporary arrangement is necessary to prevent power cuts and ensure uninterrupted supply during the festival season. To reduce dependence on expensive emergency purchases, he said, the government is planning to float tenders for long-term power purchase agreements this month.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat, the minister said tenders have been invited for procuring around 3,500 MW of electricity between October 15 and 31 to meet the rising demand. However, the state is planning to purchase only around 1,500 MW at an estimated rate of Rs 35 per unit, depending on the rates quoted and its actual requirements. The procurement is estimated to increase the expenditure by around Rs 5 crore a day, and the power would be used primarily to meet peak-hour demand between 6 pm and midnight, he said.

Purchasing naphtha-based power was not viable as the rates quoted were as high as Rs 47 per unit, Nirmal Kumar said, adding that the government was prioritising cheaper sources wherever possible. Explaining the demand situation, he said the state’s peak power demand had increased from around 16,800 MW during the corresponding period last year to nearly 21,700 MW now, creating an additional requirement of 4,000 MW to 5,000 MW.