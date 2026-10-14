Rs 98 lakh allotted to prepare DPR for 5 key infra projects

CHENNAI: The state highways has issued a G.O. allocating Rs 98 lakh to prepare detailed project reports (DPRs) for five infrastructure projects in Chennai, including an elevated corridor from the Lighthouse to Adyar near Malar Hospital.

The other projects include extending one arm of the Vyasarpadi road overbridge (ROB) towards Madhavaram, widening the ROB at Basin Bridge to ease traffic congestion in North Chennai, widening the bridge across the Cooum river at Koyambedu on the Thirumangalam-Koyambedu stretch of Jawaharlal Nehru Road (Inner Ring Road), and constructing a link road between Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road. While four projects were allocated Rs 20 lakh each, one was given Rs 18 lakh, revealed the recent G.O. issued by the department.

Official sources in the state highways said the elevated corridor is likely to start from Pattinapakkam, via the Loop Road, and connect to the Adyar landing near Malar Hospital. “The plan is to decongest Santhome High Road, which witnesses heavy traffic during peak hours. Other design parameters, including the length and width of the corridor, will be finalised during the preparation of the DPR,” an official said.