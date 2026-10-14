Stalin slams ruling party on price rise; Tagore questions DMK over ‘ties with BJP’

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government, accusing it of failing to control prices, avert power cuts, manage the delta water release, and of “purchasing” AIADMK legislators.

Stalin, in a statement, said Tamil Nadu had reached the top in inflation and price rise within four months of the TVK taking charge. Taking a dig at the food minister’s claim that there had been no price rise, he said,

“It would be fine even if they do not know how to keep the prices of essential commodities under control. But the poor are still seething after hearing the food minister’s lie that there has been no price rise at all.”

“Is this the ‘change’ they promised, cancelling contracts for power bought at low prices during the Dravidian Model government and buying at a price no state in India has paid so far?” he asked.