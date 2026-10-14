Stalin slams ruling party on price rise; Tagore questions DMK over ‘ties with BJP’

CHENNAI: DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the TVK government, accusing it of failing to control prices, avert power cuts, manage the delta water release, and of “purchasing” AIADMK legislators.
Stalin, in a statement, said Tamil Nadu had reached the top in inflation and price rise within four months of the TVK taking charge. Taking a dig at the food minister’s claim that there had been no price rise, he said,
“It would be fine even if they do not know how to keep the prices of essential commodities under control. But the poor are still seething after hearing the food minister’s lie that there has been no price rise at all.”
“Is this the ‘change’ they promised, cancelling contracts for power bought at low prices during the Dravidian Model government and buying at a price no state in India has paid so far?” he asked.
Meanwhile, TNCC president Manickam Tagore on Tuesday asked the DMK why none of its 22 LS MPs took part in any of the INDIA bloc’s Delhi protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
He said the opposition had held a series of protests since October 6, including marches from Parliament and from Janpath to Jantar Mantar, a satyagraha at Rajghat, a meeting of opposition MPs and a meeting with the President. “Why did the DMK, with 22 members in Lok Sabha, not take part in any of these,” he asked.
He questioned whether the DMK had changed course out of fear that opposing the ruling BJP will create problems in various ways. “Has it abandoned its ideological opposition,” he asked, adding that the Congress’s question to the DMK was “very simple”.