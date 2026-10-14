Tamil Nadu Board exam 2027 time table released: Class 12 exams from March 3, Class 10 exams from March 17

CHENNAI: The School Education Department on Wednesday announced the schedule for the public examinations for Classes 10 and 12 this academic year. The Class 12 examinations will be held from March 3 to 29, while Class 10 examinations will take place from March 17 to April 12.
The results for Class 12 are tentatively scheduled to be announced on May 7 and Class 10 on May 20. Class 11 examinations, applicable only to arrear candidates, will be held from March 5 to April 1.
The Class 12 practical examinations are scheduled from February 8 to 18, while those for Class 10 will be conducted from February 19 to 26.
The Class 12 examinations will begin with Tamil and other language papers on March 3, followed by English on March 8. The Class 10 examinations will begin with Tamil and other language papers on March 17, followed by English on March 25.
All examinations will commence at 10 am and conclude at 1.15 pm, including the time allotted for reading the question paper and verifying particulars.
Schedule
Class 10
March 17 - Tamil/Language subject
March 25 - English
March 31 - Mathematics
April 5 - Science
April 9 - Social Science
April 12 - Optional language
Class 12
March 3 - Tamil/Language
March 8 - English
March 12 - Chemistry/Accountancy/ Geography
March 15 - Communicative English/Ethics and Indian Culture/ Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Bio-Chemistry/ Advanced Language (Tamil) / Home Science/ Political Science/ Statistics/ Nursing (Vocational) /Basic Electrical Engineering
March 19 - Biology/Botany/History/Business Mathematics and Statistics/ Basic Electronics Engineering/ Basic Civil Engineering/ Basic Automobile Engineering/ Basic Mechanical Engineering/ Textile Technology/ Office Management and Secretaryship
March 23 - Physics/ Economics/ Computer Technology/ Employability Skills
March 29 - Mathematics/Zoology/ Commerce/ Micro Biology/ Nutrition and Dietetics/Textile and Dress Designing/Food Service Management/ Agriculture Science/ Nursing (General)