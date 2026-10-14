Woman falls through gap at railway station, body found after 4 days

CHENNAI: The decomposed body of a 55-year-old woman who went missing on October 8 was found in an unused portion on the ground floor of the elevated Mylapore railway station on Monday.
Preliminary investigation suggests she may have accidentally fallen from the second floor through a gap in the station structure while proceeding to the toilet.
The deceased has been identified as V Vijaya, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai.
According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, the station manager alerted the police around 11:50 am on Monday after a foul odour emanated from an unused area on the ground floor, where the body was subsequently found. The Thiruvanmiyur GRP registered a case and launched an investigation.
The police sources said Vijaya’s daughter had lodged a missing-person complaint with the Mylapore police on October 8, stating her mother had gone to the toilet on the second floor of the railway station but had failed to return.
Preliminary inquiries by the railway police indicate Vijaya may have fallen from the elevated portion of the station to the ground floor while heading to the toilet. A postmortem was conducted at Government Royapettah Hospital on Tuesday. The medical report noted rib and spinal fractures, with the cause of death attributed to a blood clot near the heart.
The body was handed over to her husband on Tuesday.