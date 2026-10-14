Woman falls through gap at railway station, body found after 4 days

CHENNAI: The decomposed body of a 55-year-old woman who went missing on October 8 was found in an unused portion on the ground floor of the elevated Mylapore railway station on Monday.

Preliminary investigation suggests she may have accidentally fallen from the second floor through a gap in the station structure while proceeding to the toilet.

The deceased has been identified as V Vijaya, a resident of Balaji Nagar in Pallikaranai.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) sources, the station manager alerted the police around 11:50 am on Monday after a foul odour emanated from an unused area on the ground floor, where the body was subsequently found. The Thiruvanmiyur GRP registered a case and launched an investigation.