‘Buying power at Rs 35 per unit is vettri mega scam’: Edappadi K Palaniswami

COIMBATORE: Terming the procurement of power at Rs 35 per unit in the open market as a ‘vettri mega scam’, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday accused the TVK government of artificially creating a power shortage over the past four months and making people suffer to such an extent that they feel getting electricity by any means is good.

He also criticised the TVK government for its inability to procure power at a lower rate and claimed that no other state in the country had procured power at such a high price.

Addressing reporters in Salem, Palaniswami said, “The previous government had procured power at rates ranging from Rs 11 to Rs 20 per unit. However, soon after coming to power, the TVK government alleged corruption in power procurement during the DMK regime, cancelled the contract and released a white paper citing high procurement costs and corruption.”

However, the TVK government has now announced plans to procure 4,400 MW of power from five companies at Rs 35 per unit, Palaniswami said. Tangedco is already reeling under a financial burden, with the white paper stating that the corporation has a debt of Rs 2.48 lakh crore. He questioned why the TVK government had opted for power procurement at such a high rate.