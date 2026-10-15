Gem Veeramani case: PIL seeking CBI probe withdrawn

CHENNAI: A public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking a CBI probe into the complaints of sexual assault against children by Gem Granites chairman R Veeramani (84) was withdrawn from the high court on Wednesday.

Earlier, the petition had noted that the complaint was registered on October 6, 2025, but the probe by the Greater Chennai Police did not result in immediate identification of the victims or in the arrest of the perpetrators.

Given the influence of the main accused and his association with various political parties, and the involvement of senior IPS officers in the case, the probe shall be transferred to the CBI, the petition filed by C Rajhasekaran, an advocate, stated. After the petitioner’s counsel sought to withdraw the petition, the first division bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan permitted the withdrawal.

However, the bench questioned as to why the petition was filed. The counsel submitted that the petitioner came to know of the setting up of the SIT only after filing the petition and so, he wanted to take it back.