Madras HC flags unauthorised use of government emblem, flag in private vehicles

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has flagged the issue of unauthorised use of government emblems and flags in private vehicles by former legislators and retired officials of commissions, PSUs and NGOs.

Justice N Senthilkumar, while hearing a petition on route finalisation for operation of mini-buses on Wednesday, said such unauthorised use of government emblems and flags on private vehicles despite the fact that the court had already issued orders for preventing such activity.

Referring to the court’s order in the S Mukachand Bothra, the judge noted there is a specific prohibition under the Emblem and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950 and its Rules.

“Therefore, no former MPs/MLAs, retired officials of commissions or committees, PSUs, banks, panchayat raj institutions, parishads, NGOs, universities are authorised to use the symbols, emblems, stickers, flag, names of the institution or government names, etc in their vehicles or in their letter pads or in the buildings,” the judge said in an interim order passed on Wednesday.

He noted prior approval under the Act is mandatory for any such usage but unfortunately chairman, vice chairman, secretaries of commissions, organisations, PSUs, banks, municipal councils etc. are misusing the emblems, names, flag etc. and affixing them on the vehicle.

The judge suo motu impleaded the transport commissioner and directed him and the other respondents-Tirupattur district collector and the RTO-to file counter-affidavit and posted the matter to November 5, 2026.

The petition seeking inspection of the route length was filed by VS Vrinidhi of Tirupattur.